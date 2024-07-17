Peter Navarro Receives Warm Welcome At RNC Just Hours After Being Released From Prison

Peter Navarro walks off stage with his fiance on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party’s presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:27 PM – Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Hours after being released from a federal prison in Miami, Peter Navarro, a trade advisor who served in the White House under former President Donald Trump, spoke at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, which prompted tremendous applause.

Advertisement

“This morning, I did walk out of federal prison,” Navarro stated, adding, “If they can come for me, if they can come for Donald Trump, be careful. They will come for you.”

Navarro was found guilty of contempt of Congress and reported to prison in March. He purportedly defied a subpoena from the House committee that was tasked with investigating the events leading up to the protest at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. He was also accused of participating in alleged attempts to rig the 2020 presidential election.

“Here’s how it went,” Navarro said at the RNC. “Here’s how I got in prison. The legislative branch came for me first. Your favorite Democrat Nancy Pelosi created your favorite committee, the sham January 6th committee which demanded that I … violate executive privilege. What did I do? I refused.” “Here’s the most important thing I’m going to tell you: You may be thinking this couldn’t happen to you,” Navarro added. “Make no mistake, they are already coming for you. Joe and Kamala.” “I went to prison so you won’t have to,” Navarro continued. “I am your wake up call!”

Later, during an unscripted moment, he called his fiancée on stage and gave her a kiss. “We got this,” attendees began yelling, repeating Navarro’s previous statements.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!