Italy: PM Giorgia Meloni’s Right-Wing Coalition Govt. Proposes Chemical Castration For Pedophiles And Rapists

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:52 AM – Friday, September 20, 2024

The formation of a committee to create legislation on the use of androgen-blocking medications to treat violent sexual predators and pedophiles was approved by Italy’s members of parliament on Wednesday, marking a step toward the legalization of chemical castration in the country.

In a vote approved by the lower house of the parliament in Rome, the parliament said that the treatment should be voluntary, reversible, and intended to minimize the likelihood of reoffending. It has obliged the government to form the appropriate committee.

The right-wing government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is making an effort to project strength in the face of law and order, as well as prompt fear into the vile cretins who have long received light punishments for their selfish, repulsive actions that negatively affect others for the rest of their lives.

Her government has introduced legislation that will establish numerous new offenses as well as stifle previous penalties.

Meloni has led the revitalization of Caivano, a poor village outside of Naples that gained notoriety for crime and poverty following the gang rape of two underage cousins, for which five people were found guilty.

Meloni declared earlier this month that for the upcoming few months, security will be her “priority.”

The motion was filed by the right-wing League, a member of Meloni’s ruling coalition, whose program has made enacting legislation on chemical castration for pedophiles and rapists a central component. Convicted sexual offenders could obtain a deferred term under the League’s recommendations in exchange for hormone blocking therapy.

Post translation: “Victory for the League! The motion that commits the Government to establish as soon as possible a commission or a technical table with the aim of evaluating CHEMICAL CASTRATION in the case of crimes of sexual violence has been approved by the Chamber. Well, another important step forward in our historic battle for justice and common sense: zero tolerance for rapists and pedophiles,” said Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini.

However, left-leaning opposition groups denounced the plans as “extremist” and “in violation of humanity and justice.”

Their argument was that the League’s proposal is “unconstitutional… undermining the foundation of our legal system that has overcome the use of corporal punishment for centuries,” according to MP Simona Bonafè of the opposition center-left Democratic Party.

The process of chemical castration involves taking medications that prevent the release of hormones that stimulate testicles to generate testosterone, hence lowering libido.

In certain U.S. states, as well as in Poland and Russia, mandatory chemical castration is allowed for specific offenses. However, there are questions regarding its ability to deter reoffending, as it has been noted in some psychology studies that some researchers believe that pedophiles have something deeply wrong with their brain hemispheres, rather than just an overproduction of “sexually-arousing” hormones.

Some specialists also claim that chemical castration may prompt adverse bodily repercussions.

“Child sexual offenders have been found to have a lower average IQ than the general population… Another study in pedophilic sex offenders also found an overall impairment in nearly all tests, e.g. lower scores on the intelligence scale and weaker performance in information processing,” according to sciencedirect.com.

Meanwhile, feminist left-wing organizations in Italy have tried to argue that cultural issues, rather than insatiable sexual cravings, are the “real causes” of violent sexual crimes like rape.

