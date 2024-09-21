Report: Mother Of Alleged Georgia School Shooter Indicted On Charges Of Elder Abuse 

(Photo via; Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:04 AM – Saturday, September 21, 2024

The mother of the alleged Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray was charged with elder abuse of her own mother.

The indictment accuses Marcee Gray of taping her mother, Deborah Polhamus, to a chair and leaving her there for nearly 24 hours.

She faces charges of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult or elderly person, false imprisonment, second-degree criminal property damage, and theft.

According to the incident report, one of Polhamus’ other daughters, who lives in Florida, was unable to contact her mother and sent a friend to her house.

When the friend entered the house, she discovered Polhamus’ wrists and ankles taped to a chair and released her.

Polhamus told Fitzgerald police that Marcee became upset after she refused to accompany her to Barrow County to confront her ex-husband, Colin Gray, on November 3rd, 2023.

When Polhamus refused to leave, Marcee taped her to a chair, stole her iPhone, and damaged a bathroom mirror and the back door of the older woman’s home, authorities said.

“Marcee became upset and told Deborah that she was making her go with her because she was going to kill her ex,” the incident report states. “Deborah stated she refused to go and Marcee threw her up against the wall causing a cut on her left wrist. Marcee stated that since Deborah wasn’t going she was going to tie her to a chair and take her phone so she wouldn’t call anyone.”

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

