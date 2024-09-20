New Poll Reveals Texas Senator Ted Cruz In Jeopardy Of Losing His Seat To Democrat Challenger Colin Allred

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to members of the press outside the “AI Insight Forum” at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:46 PM – Friday, September 20, 2024

Democrat Representative Colin Allred, a former NFL player, leads incumbent GOP Senator Ted Cruz in a tight Texas Senate race.

A Morning Consult poll that was conducted between September 9th to 18th revealed that Allred (D-Texas) is currently leading in the race against Cruz (R-Texas), 45% to 44%, marking the first time that Allred has been in the lead in the ongoing race.

“For the first time in this race, a new poll has us leading Ted Cruz by 1 point. I don’t know about y’all but I’m fired up and ready to WIN! We’ve got 47 days, let’s do this Texas,” Allred stated in a post on X.

Texas voters have elected Republicans in the senate every year since 1990, a seat which could now be in jeopardy, leaving Republicans to take notice of the tight race.

“What the hell is wrong with the Senate race in Texas? I think i know …and i think i know his name … time to get some real professionals in to save @tedcruz,” stated Chris LaCivita, former President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, likely reacting to the Morning Consult poll.

However, although Allred is feeling confident with the recent polling, other polling stations revealed that the Morning Consult poll may just be an outlier.

Meanwhile, the RealClear Polling Average has Cruz leading by 6 points, as well as YouGov/University of Texas’ survey that was conducted at the end of August had Cruz leading by 8 points. Other surveys have shown Cruz leading by smaller margins of 2 and 4 points.

Cruz has held his seat since 2012, and he won reelection in 2018, defeating Beto O’Rourke by 214,921 votes out of the more than 8 million votes casted overall.

Additionally, Cruz took a recent blow after former Republican Representative Liz Cheney publicly supported Allred.

“I’ve known Ted Cruz for 20 years. And it’s been clear–everybody who knows Ted Cruz, and I’m sure most of you in this room know Ted Cruz, nobody thinks Ted Cruz is a man of great honor,” Cheney stated.

“What Ted Cruz did after the 2020 election makes him clearly unfit for office. Ted Cruz, knowing—knowing that it was unconstitutional, knowing that Joe Biden had won the election, knowing that the election had been certified in every one of our states and that a legitimate slate of electors—that there were no contested slates of electors that were legitimate, knowing that, Ted Cruz put in place a proposal to reject many of those votes, to essentially reject the votes of millions of Americans, what would have been overturning the election. And he did that to please Donald Trump,” she added, referencing the controversy surrounding the 2020 election.

The two candidates are set to debate next month for the first time, scheduled for October 15th, hosted by an ABC Dallas affiliate.

