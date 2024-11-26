Israeli Security Cabinet Approves U.S.-Backed Ceasefire In Lebanon, Netanyahu Voices Support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks. (Photo by DEBBIE HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:30 AM – Tuesday, November 26, 2024

The Israeli U.S.-backed ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah to end the war in Lebanon was accepted by Israel’s security council on Tuesday.

The historic vote called for a 60-day ceasefire while the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah terrorists evacuate southern Lebanon.

“I support its approval and will present the cease-fire to the entire cabinet in Jerusalem,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a televised speech.

According to an Israeli official who spoke to CNN, the Israeli security council later approved the agreement to put an end to the conflict with Hezbollah. A 60-day halt in fighting with Hezbollah is the goal of the proposal, which might serve as the foundation for a long-term truce.

Netanyahu added that the deal was reached after Israel successfully took down Hezbollah’s infrastructure, leadership, ranks, and secret bunkers along the border.

Under the agreement, hundreds of thousands of displaced residents in Israel and Lebanon would be able to return to their homes after more than a year of daily missile assaults, with oversight from a five-nation monitoring council headed by the United States.

As part of the ceasefire agreement, Israel is also guaranteed to have a military presence close to the border and to strike back at any Hezbollah attacks in the future.

In order to prevent Hezbollah from carrying out its daily strikes on Israel, the deal urges the Lebanese army to take the initiative to clear the terrorist organization’s border as it advances north of the Litani River.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

