‘Demure’ Named Dictionary.com’s 2024 Word Of The Year

Jools Lebron attends the Bottega Veneta Summer 25 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2025 on September 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:18 AM – Tuesday, November 26, 2024

“Demure” has been named Dictionary.com‘s 2024 Word of the Year.

Advertisement

On Monday, the word that gained viral fame on TikTok, thanks to social media creator Jools Lebron, was announced as word of the year.

“The Word of the Year isn’t just about popular usage; it reveals the stories we tell about ourselves and how we’ve changed over the years. And for these reasons, Dictionary.com‘s 2024 Word of the Year is ‘demure,'” the announcement read.

Demure is described as “affectedly modest, reserved, or serious.”

The word took over social media in August, with Lebron coining the phrase “very demure, very mindful” in a series of viral videos.

According to Dictionary.com, the word saw a massive 1,200% jump in digital media usage by August, and sent Google searches soaring, with interest spiking nearly 14 times in the week of August 18th.

On their website, Dictionary.com’s searches for demure were 200 times higher at the trend’s peak compared to earlier in the year.

Lebron spoke with “Good Morning America,” saying that the same attention from the video improved the tik toker’s financial stability, allowing Lebron to complete the sex change and support family.

“I grew up in a humble part of Chicago, and so being able to finally give my family good housing, and live in a good area. And being able to not do things like, where we’re out of survival mode, but being able to actually afford things on its own is just being able to change my life,” Lebron said.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!