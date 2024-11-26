CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Takes On New Role As Network Struggles To Boost Ratings

CNN news anchor Kaitlan Collins arrives for the Time 100 Next event at Current at Chelsea Piers in New York on October 9, 2024. (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:05 AM – Tuesday, November 26, 2024

CNN talent Kaitlan Collins will now have to work more than one position to help the struggling left-leaning news network.

The network confirmed Tuesday morning that in addition to hosting her own show, “The Source,” Collins will also take back her old role of Chief White House Correspondent.

Collins will now split time between New York City and Washington D.C., and return to her old playground in the White House briefing room.

“Kaitlan Collins is the perfect person to lead coverage of the new Trump White House, even as she continues to anchor her key primetime show ’The Source,’” CNN Chairman and CEO Mark Thompson said in a Tuesday statement. “Kaitlan is a political journalist of real depth and tenacity who already boasts an amazing record of scoops and exclusive interviews. I’m excited to see what new heights she scales as she combines this key new posting with her duties as a major CNN anchor.”

The CNN talent rose to fame during the first Trump administration with a bold line of questioning in the White House briefing room.

Trump and Collins clashed regularly, leading her to be eventually banned from events for her relentless questioning about his alleged relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Collins joined CNN in 2017 after working at The Daily Caller, which was founded by Tucker Carlson. She co-anchored a morning program in 2022 alongside Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon, who was fired before then-CEO Chris Licht’s morning-show experiment ultimately flatlined.

However, she really never stopped reporting in the lead up to the 2024 election, she worked closely to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, breaking stories from Florida about the President-elect’s cabinet choices.

