Consumer Confidence Rises As Trump Eyes Tariffs And Economic Shifts

OAN’s Alicia Summers
1:20 PM – Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Americans are feeling more optimistic about the economy, with the Conference Board’s November Consumer Confidence Index rising to 111.7. The Present Situation Index also saw a significant increase, and the Expectations Index remains well above recession levels. Ed Sidell, CEO & Chief Investment Advisor at EGSI Financial, joins Alicia Summers to discuss the optimism and whether Trump’s new Treasury pick, Scott Bessent, could be contributing to the shift. Plus, they dive into Trump’s proposed 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, and the potential economic impact of the move.