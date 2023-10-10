Ilhan Omar Condemns Israel’s Response To Hamas Attacks

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:36 PM – Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar has been critical of how Israel has responded to the terrorist attacks against them by Hamas.

Omar (D-Minn.) denounced the Jewish state in a post to X, formally known as Twitter, by equating the deaths of Israeli victims by Hamas terrorists to Palestinians killed in the ongoing Israeli response.

“Just as we honor the humanity of the hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians and 9 Americans who were killed this weekend, we must honor the humanity of the innocent Palestinian civilians who have been killed and whose lives are upended,” she wrote.

She also called Israel’s response to the horrific attacks a “war crime” and demanded that the White House cut off weapon supplies to the Jewish state.

The Minnesota Democrat went on to discuss the hardships of living in Gaza, accusing Israel of operating an “apartheid” state in an attempt to explain violence by Hamas.

“Palestinian residents of the West Bank have scarcely better lives than Gazans — with the routine destruction of their ancestral homes, destruction of their crops, and violent attacks by Israeli settlers,” Omar wrote on X.

Omar has been known for being critical of Israel over the years.

In 2019, she stated that United States lawmakers who support Israel have been paid to do so by AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) with a tweet saying, “it’s all about the Benjamins baby.” In 2012, she tweeted, “Israel has hypnotized the world.”

She also claimed that Israel and the Taliban are similar. Omar has tried to block funding for Israel’s anti-rocket Iron Dome System and said that Israel’s founding is a “catastrophe.”

Omar’s tenure on the House Foreign Relations Committee came to an end after she was booted by the GOP after the party won the majority last year.

