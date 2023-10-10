Biden Addresses Terrorist Attacks In Israel

US President Joe Biden speaks about the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ attacks on Israel as Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken look on in the State Dining Room of the White Houses in Washington, DC, on October 10, 2023. The United States has no plan to become militarily involved in the conflict between Israel and Hamas after the Palestinian militant group’s surprise attack, the White House said on October 9, 2023. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:48 PM – Tuesday, October 10, 2023

President Joe Biden has given a public address from the White House regarding the war in Israel that began four days ago.

During Tuesday’s remarks, Biden reiterated that the United States stands with its ally, Israel. He referred to the attacks in the Jewish state as “terrorism” and “unadulterated evil.”

“We must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel. We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself, and respond to this attack,” Biden said.

Biden confirmed to the nation that he and his administration are doing everything in their power to bring back the Americans who were kidnapped by Hamas home. Surfacing reports now say that least 20 Americans are being held hostage by the terrorist group.

At time of the speech, the total death count of Americans was 14.

The president condemned Hamas’ actions and supported Israel’s right to defend itself.

“Israel has the right to respond,” Biden said. “Indeed, has a duty to respond.”

Additionally, Biden noted that he is stepping up security measures in the United States. This comes as a possibility of a terrorist attack in America has been on the minds of many citizens.

After his speech, Biden refused to take any questions from reporters.

