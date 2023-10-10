2 L.A. Sheriff’s Deputies Hospitalized Following Accidental Fire During Training Session

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:45 PM – Tuesday, October 10, 2023

After a fire broke out during a training session north of Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were immediately sent to the hospital, according to authorities.

Advertisement

Earlier reports stated that four deputies were injured in the incident, however, city officials quickly informed the press that there were actually only two victims involved.

Deputy David Yoo, a representative for the sheriff’s office, stated that not much information was available yet, including the severity of the cops’ injuries.

Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the department, said that they are still looking into the specifics of what happened at the training facility.

“We’re still trying to determine that. We know for sure there was a fire,” she said.

Firefighters were seen dousing a flaming truck trailer with water from a KTLA chopper hovering over the area.

According to Fred Fielding, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the firefighters were called to the law enforcement training center, which is next to a county jail, at around 9:41 a.m. in the morning.

The injured deputies had already been brought to the hospital when firefighters arrived, which was around 11 minutes after the fire started.

“We need to know why it happened and get to the bottom of it so we [can] prevent it from happening again,” said Sheriff Robert Luna during a news conference at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Additionally, the identities of the deputies were not immediately disclosed to the press. One has reportedly worked for the department for 21 years, and the other for 17 years, Luna said.

Castaic is located around 35 miles northwest of the center of Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement