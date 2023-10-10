Special Counsel Interviews Biden In His Classified Documents Investigation

(Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

2:26 PM – Tuesday, October 10, 2023

President Biden was reportedly cooperating with an investigation into his purported mishandling of classified documents by taking part in an interview the past two days with Special Counsel Robert Hur, according to the White House.

Advertisement

The interview concluded on Monday, with White House Counsel’s Office Spokesperson Ian Sams asserting that the administration has been “transparent” throughout the entire investigation.

“As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation,” Sams said.

The investigation originated from a set of records dating back to President Biden’s tenure as vice president.

This collection included a “small number of documents with classified markings” and was uncovered by the president’s personal legal team on November 2nd, 2022, at the Penn Biden Center.

The documents were discovered in a locked closet while they prepared to vacate the office space at the center, which Biden utilized from mid-2017 until the commencement of his 2020 campaign.

The National Archives were promptly informed of this discovery and took possession of the documents on November 3rd, 2022.

Biden’s interview may indicate that Special Counsel Hur is approaching the conclusion of his investigation.

The interview occurred at a time when White House staff was actively monitoring and responding to the deadly warfare between Hamas and Israel that followed a surprise, unexpected attack by the Islamic terrorists.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement