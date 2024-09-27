Hurricane Helene: 26 Dead as ‘Catastrophic’ Storm Surge Hits Florida; 5 States Issue Flood Emergency

Waves from the Gulf of Mexico crash on shore as Hurricane Helene churns offshore on September 26, 2024 in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Later today, Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane, bringing the potential for deadly storm surges, flooding rain, and destructive hurricane-force winds along parts of the Florida West Coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:23 AM – Friday, September 27, 2024

As Hurricane Helene continues to ravage Florida, at least 26 people have died due to the Category 4 storm pounding multiple areas with “unsurvivable” conditions.

Advertisement

Helene has since been downgraded to a tropical storm but is still hitting with “life-threatening” conditions as it caused Atlanta, Georgia, and all the way up to Appalachia, Kentucky, to issue flash flood emergency warnings for the area as they deal with heavy rains and landslides.

Meanwhile, hurricane-force wind gusts were still occurring Friday in parts of Georgia and the Carolina’s and heavy rainfall was ongoing for much of the U.S. Southeast.

The damage has been catastrophic as the storm has left several homes underwater to the roofline, and boats destroyed. Damaged trees, power lines and other debris were causing trouble for emergency responders to rescue people who were left stranded.

Meanwhile, almost four million people were without power from Florida up the east coast to Virginia.

The massive hurricane ruined Florida’s Big Bend region after 11pm local time on Thursday with 140 mph winds and 15 foot storm surge.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for residents of Asheville in western North Carolina as severe flooding has hit the region due to “catastrophic rain.”

Over 100 people have been rescued from the rising waters and numerous landslides have been reported during the “fierce storm,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D-N.C.) said Friday.

“People in western North Carolina should consider all roads closed unless you are seeking higher ground,” he said.

Meanwhile, flash flood emergencies are in effect in five states: Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

However, water levels are beginning to recede in Florida’s Gulf Coast after Hurricane Helene’s intense storm surge.

Furthermore, over 800 flights have been canceled across the country as of Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!