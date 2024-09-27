SCOTUS Rejects RFK Jr. Appeal, Declaring He Will Not Be On The N.Y. Ballot

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign event hosted by Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Falk Productions manufacturing facility on September 27, 2024 in Walker, Michigan. The former president has two campaign events scheduled in Michigan today and another in Wisconsin tomorrow. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

5:28 PM – Friday, September 27, 2024

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s request to appear on New York’s presidential ballot.

Kennedy’s appeal was denied by the Supreme Court without a statement, and there were no notable dissents.

His name was removed from the ballot by state election officials due to “an incorrect address” he provided on his nomination form, according to the justices.

They argued that Kennedy’s position would “not only severely disrupt the state’s election processes and trigger substantial voter confusion, but also cause New York to miss federal deadlines for mailing overseas and military ballots.”

Kennedy withdrew from the race in August and backed Donald Trump, promising to take his name off the ballot in a number of states.

In the weeks following his withdrawal from the race, Kennedy has withdrawn his name from certain states with a strong Republican majority and made more direct pleas to his followers to vote for Trump wherever they may live.

“My name is going to appear on Michigan’s ballot. I don’t want you to vote for me. I want you to vote for Donald J. Trump,” Kennedy stated. “That’s the only way I’m going to get to Washington, DC, and do all the things to help end the war, end the chronic disease epidemic, to end the censorship, to end the surveillance, and all the other things that I entered this race to do.”

Kennedy’s attempts to contest New York’s ruling had been turned down by lower courts, such as the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The fact that this is the second challenge regarding presidential ballot access to reach the Supreme Court in as many weeks highlights the role independent and third-party candidates can play in close elections.

