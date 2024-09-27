New ICE Data: 13,099 Illegals Living In U.S. Have Been Convicted Of Murder, Over 20,000 Accused Or Convicted Of Rape

Migrants queue at the border wall to be received by Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Bravo river (or Rio Grande river, as it is called in the US) from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico to El Paso, Texas, US on December 21, 2022. (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Alarming Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data revealed that tens of thousands of illegal immigrants convicted of sex crimes and homicides are currently living within American society.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) published the findings after receiving the data, which showcased the national number of illegal immigrants holding serious criminal charges or convictions.

“As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE’s national docket – 13,099 criminally convicted MURDERS!” Gonzales posted on social media. “Americans deserve to be SAFE in our own communities.”

The Biden administration has seen millions of illegal aliens pouring into the country though the southern border. Biden officials say that they’re here to claim asylum, but it is extremely backlogged, meaning that their cases will most likely not be heard for years, allowing them to live in the country while they wait for their cases to be examined.

Former President Donald Trump previously had a much different policy for non citizens seeking asylum. His policy discouraged foreigners looking to migrate to the U.S. for better economic opportunities and free government kickbacks. However, the Biden administration relinquished Trump’s policy, resulting in tens of millions of Border Patrol encounters with foreigners illegally crossing the border.

Additionally, the data revealed that federal authorities were aware of 13,099 illegal immigrants freely presiding in the U.S. who have been convicted of homicide, as well as an additional 1,845 who have been accused of committing homicide.

Disturbingly, the data set also revealed that there are over 20,000 illegal immigrants living in the U.S. who have been convicted of or suspected of rape, as well as over 100,000 other illegals convicted of or accused of assault.

After the data release, ICE issued a statement where they expressed concerned in relation to the “policies” of “sanctuary” cities, which often end up becoming hotbeds for migrant criminals. Many of the convicted or accused migrant criminals living here left their own countries in the first place in order to avoid prison time.

The list of sanctuary states includes Kamala Harris’s home state of California, New York, and Illinois.

“ICE recognizes that some jurisdictions are concerned that cooperating with federal immigration officials will erode trust with immigrant communities and make it harder for local law enforcement to serve those populations,” stated ICE acting director Patrick Lechleitner. “However, ‘sanctuary’ policies can end up shielding dangerous criminals, who often victimize those same communities.”

The data also criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership, as Americans questioned why her and Biden’s policies have allowed a massive number of migrant criminals to enter into the country under their watch.

“The Biden/Harris administration has opened the border, closed ICE detention centers, slowed deportations, and released murderers back to the street instead of removing them,” former ICE field office director John Fabbricatore posted on social media.

Former President Donald Trump chimed in on social media following the data drop, stating “Nobody who has allowed this to happen to our Country is fit to be President of the United States! Bad timing for her to show up to the Border today, after not going for four years. Why didn’t she release these numbers earlier?”

