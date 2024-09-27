Mega Millions Is Raising Ticket Prices From $2 To $5

A person buys a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a store on July 29, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions is now $1.1 billion, the second-largest jackpot in game history. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:20 PM – Friday, September 27, 2024

Pricing for Mega Millions lottery tickets could double across the country, but players will see a higher starting jackpot and slightly better odds to win as well.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Mega Millions announced that the price of tickets will soon cost $5 instead of $2, also adding that the starting jackpot will increase from $20 million to $50 million and will continue to grow based on sales.

Additionally, the odds of winning the jackpot will go up from 1 in 302 million to 1 in 290 million.

Every ticket will have a built in “randomly generated multiplier” to increase non-jackpot wins, with multipliers ranging from 2X to 10X, according to the spokesperson.

The new price to play is set to debut sometime in 2025, promising to “bring more value and excitement to players,” said the Mega Millions gaming commission.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!