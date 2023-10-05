Hunter Biden Wrote Off Prostitute Payments As Business Expenses, Investigators Say

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden is in court to review a plea deal reached with federal prosecutors on misdemeanor tax charges. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

4:30 PM – Thursday, October 5, 2023

Bank investigators have discovered payments from Hunter Biden that were sent to an “Eastern European prostitution ring,” which he wrote off as business expenses, including over $100,000 that went to prostitutes and sex clubs.

According to an IRS whistleblower testimony to Congress released on Thursday, the First Son illegally reported payments to a prostitute and sex club as business expenses on his taxes.

In an interview before the House Ways and Means Committee, reported first by the New York Post, one IRS criminal investigator turned whistleblower explained to lawmakers that Biden attempted to get out of paying over $100,000 in taxes by illegally reporting prostitutes and other sexual encounters as business expenses.

“So some of the items that he deducted were personal no-show employees. He deducted payments that were made to who he called his West Coast assistant, but she was essentially a prostitute,” the whistleblower claimed.

Additionally, IRS supervisory agent Gary Shapley, another whistleblower, stated to the committee that the 46th president’s son wrote off his flights which were actually prostitutes and sex clubs.

“There were multiple examples of prostitutes that were ordered basically, and we have all the communications between where he would pay for these prostitutes, would book them a flight where even the flight ticket showed their name. And then he expensed those,” Shapley said in his testimony.

IRS investigators also discovered that the First Son expensed a Los Angeles-based sex club membership payment. The expense was deceitfully reported as a golf membership. According to Biden’s 2018 tax return, this was a payment to one of his alleged “girlfriends” that was labeled as a “golf membership.”

“We went out and followed that money, it was for a sex club membership in LA,” Shapely highlighted.

“He made payments – there’s an $18,000 wire that is made to one of these individuals, and on the wires they say $8,000 in wage and $10,000 in golf – $10k golf club member deposit. And we know that that $10,000 went to pay for a sex club,” an anonymous IRS investigator stated.

“He went to a sex club, and we talked to the person that owned that sex club, and they confirmed that he was there. And the guy has to pay $10,000, and the girl – whoever is referring to him there doesn’t have to pay anything. So that was deducted on the tax return,” the whistleblower added.

Justice Department court records have revealed that the First Son had agreed to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors. He allegedly reached a deal that will most likely keep him out of prison on a felony gun charge. This deal led to the release of the whistleblower testimony.

The Justice Department, the FBI, and the IRS all allegedly interfered with the 46th president’s son’s tax evasion investigation, according to two IRS whistleblowers.

As a result, the committee came to the conclusion that the federal government is “not treating all taxpayers the same.”

Therefore, the committee claimed that they believe the federal government provides “preferential treatment to the wealthy and well-connected, including the president’s son.”

