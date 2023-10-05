Biden’s Dog Removed From White House Following Biting Reports

US President Joe Biden pets his new dog Commander as he speak virtually with military service members to thank them for their service and wish them a Merry Christmas, from the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 25, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

4:40 PM – Thursday, October 5, 2023

Following multiple reports of biting, President Joe Biden’s dog has been removed from the White House.

Biden’s German Shepherd, Commander’s departure was announced on Wednesday evening. Elizabeth Alexander, First Lady Jill Biden’s communications director, made the announcement.

“They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions,” she said. “Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated.”

This announcement comes the same day it was reported that Commander bit a White House staffer for the 12th time. It was revealed by CNN on Thursday that Commander has been involved in more biting incidents than previously reported.

It is not yet known where Commander will be staying or if he will eventually return to the White House.

This is not the first Biden dog to be removed from the property. In 2021, Biden’s other dog, a German Shepherd named Major, was sent away after biting multiple people at the White House. He was sent to live with a family friend in Delaware.

It was after then that the Biden’s adopted Commander as a puppy and he started to live with them at the White House.

