Ex-USC Gynecologist Charged With Sexual Assault, Found Dead At Home

Dr. George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior court in Los Angeles on July 1, 2019. Tyndall, the former University of Southern California gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting numerous students was found dead in his home on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, according to his lawyer. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

5:16 PM – Thursday, October 5, 2023

George Tydnall, a former University of Southern California (USC) gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting hundreds of students, was found dead in his home.

Tydnall’s attorney announced on Thursday that the ex-gynecologist at the center of almost $1 billion in university compensation stemming from sexual abuse allegations made by hundreds of women, was discovered dead inside his home on Wednesday by a friend.

Leonard Levine, his attorney, confirmed the death saying a close friend went to Tyndall’s home in Los Angeles after he had not answered her phone calls and found him dead on his bed.

Even though no cause of death has been announced, Levine said there is “no evidence of foul play or suicide.”

The 76-year old was awaiting trial at the university’s student health clinic on more than two dozen felony counts of sexual assault committed between 2009 and 2016. In 2019, he pled not guilty and was released on bond pending a trial date that had not yet been set.

Tyndall was first charged with 35 felony counts in 2019, but that number was eventually reduced to 27, according to The Los Angeles Times. There were eighteen counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and nine counts of sexual battery by deception. The charges involve 16 former patients of the campus student health clinic.

Allegations against Tyndall initially appeared in 2018 in a Los Angeles Times investigation, which revealed that the doctor had been the target of sexual misconduct accusations at USC dating back to the 1990s. He spent over three decades at the university.

The suspect was then suspended from the university in 2016 when a nurse reported him of rape.

Hundreds of women came forward to report their complaints to police, but some instances were filed after the 10-year statute of limitations had expired, while others did not rise to the level of criminal charges or lacked sufficient evidence to prosecute. Nonetheless, if convicted, he risked up to 64 years in prison.

Reportedly, the university had agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who had accused the former gynecologist of sexual abuse.

Attorney John Manly, the civil case’s lead counsel, blasted the former and current districts attorney for years of delays in filing criminal charges on Thursday. In the criminal proceedings, Manly also represents two of the victims.

Manly claims that the matter then went on while Tyndall was out on bond, compounding the victims’ pain and delaying the trial. He claims that his clients will never receive justice.

