Brooklyn Suspect Arrested For Fatal Stabbing Of Social Activist, Caught On Camera

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:09 PM – Thursday, October 5, 2023

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Brooklyn, New York activist.

New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested 18-year-old Brian Dowling in connection to the murder of activist, 32-year-old Ryan Carson, on Thursday at around 11:00 a.m. in Bedford Stuyvesant.

Reportedly, Dowling is seen on surveillance camera brutally attacking both Carson and his girlfriend.

According to police sources, Dowling showed up when detectives were examining his home, which was less than a block away from the tragic assault. According to reports, they recovered the sweatshirt he appears to have been wearing in the surveillance photographs from the scene of the stabbing, as well as a knife that will now be analyzed to see if it matches the murder weapon.

The victim and his girlfriend were reportedly coming home from a wedding when they were brutally attacked by Dowling and Carson was stabbed in the chest multiple times.

Police reported that the suspect strolled past the couple as they sat on a bench at a bus stop. As the two approached the suspect, he began to damage scooters and asked Carson, “What are you looking at?”

During a press conference on Wednesday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny informed reporters that as Carson tried to de-escalate the situation, the suspect swung a knife at him and then stabbed him three times, with the knife piercing his heart.

According to Kenny, prior to the incident, the suspect had been seen “acting agitated” while speaking with a lady which police believe to be his girlfriend. Following the attack, the woman allegedly apologized to the couple and mentioned the name “Brian.”

The NYPD issued a photo of a suspect wanted in the case a day after the stabbing, and officers were working to create probable cause to make an arrest.

Carson formerly worked as a campaign organizer for the New York Public Interest Research Group, a non-partisan political organization focused on waste policy. He also founded the No OD NY campaign, which increased awareness for overdose prevention clinics.

On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.) shared his condolences on X, the social media formerly known as Twitter.

“Ryan Carson turned his passion into purpose,” the mayor wrote. “He advocated tirelessly for others, and his giving spirit was a buoy to all. His murder is unthinkable…I’m praying for all who knew and loved Ryan.”

According to sources, Dowling is being held at the NYPD’s 81st Precinct and is expected to appear in court later on Thursday.

