House Passes Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan Aid

U.S. House Votes On Foreign Aid Package For Ukraine, Israel, And Taiwan WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 20: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) reads from his notes while speaking with members of the media following passage of a series of foreign aide bills at the U.S. Capitol on April 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. The House is passed a $95 billion foreign aid package today for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:27 PM – Saturday, April 20, 2024

The House passed a series of bills to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan along with the potential ban of TikTok.

Advertisement

Following a morning of deliberation on the House floor Saturday, the four bills will be combined into one and forwarded to the Senate for their approval.

After which, the package will be forwarded to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Biden praised the bills stating he will sign the legislations if passed by the Senate.

“I want to thank Speaker Johnson, Leader Jeffries, and the bipartisan coalition of lawmakers in the House who voted to put our national security first,” Biden said in a statement following the votes. “I urge the Senate to quickly send this package to my desk so that I can sign it into law.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) signaled Saturday that the Senate is expected to vote on the package on Tuesday.

“I am grateful to the United States House of Representatives, both parties and personally Speaker Mike Johnson for the decision that keeps history on the right track,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X after the vote.

Additionally, on Saturday, Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz expressed gratitude to Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) for their assistance in approving the aid.

More than $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, more than $26 billion for Israel, and more than $8 billion for Taiwan and Indo-Pacific security are all included in the bills.

A fourth bill calls for a national ban on China’s ByteDance if the company does not sell the social media site TikTok within nine months (the president may grant a ninety-day extension).

The $95 billion version of the aid package to finance Taiwan, Israel, and Ukraine was approved by the Senate in February.

In response to Johnson’s aid plan, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R-Ga.) filed a motion to remove Speaker Johnson from office in March, but he hasn’t yet forced a vote on the proposal.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!