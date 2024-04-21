15 People Injured In Tram Accident At Universal Studios In L.A.

OAN’s Abril Elfi
10:27 AM – Sunday, April 21, 2024

A tram at Universal Studios in Los Angeles crashed, causing minor injuries to 15 people. 

After being called to the scene just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department transported 15 patients with minor injuries to nearby hospitals, and one person suffered critical injuries.

In a statement, a representative for Universal Studios Hollywood acknowledged the mishap in a statement released after the incident but gave no additional information.

“We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident,” the spokesperson said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Maria Abal said that reportedly, the last car on the tram struck a rail when it was traveling down a hill near a parking structure.

“There was some type of issue with the brakes,” Abal said. “We don’t exactly know what yet.”

The park’s website states that this Friday marks the tram tour’s 60th anniversary.

With the Universal Studios Tour, guests can take a tram through the backstage areas of some of the studio’s most well-known movies while learning about the lot’s history from tour guides.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

