House Passes Bill That Could Ban TikTok In The U.S.

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:11 PM – Saturday, April 20, 2024

The House has passed a legislation that could ban TikTok in the United States.

On Saturday, the House advanced legislation that forces TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, to secure American ownership in approximately year or face a ban.

The version of the bill approved Saturday would, if signed, give TikTok 270 days to find a new owner, up from the roughly six months proposed under prior versions of the legislation.

The bill also gives the White House an option to extend that deadline another 90 days if President Joe Biden determines there’s progress toward a sale.

Politicians had expressed security concerns over TikTok due to ByteDance being obligated to share their data with the Chinese government.

Former President Donald Trump has stated a ban of the app could empower Meta which he referred to as “an enemy of the people.”

If the bill passes the Senate, Biden has stated that he intends to sign it the following week.

The management of TikTok is reportedly planning a legal challenge to the bill, as they are afraid the legislation may lead to a forced sale rather than an outright ban.

Legal challenges could also come from TikTok’s users and creators.

