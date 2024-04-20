More Than 2,100 People Are Evacuated After Indonesian Volcano Eruption

INDONESIA-VOLACNO People look at the eruption of Mount Ruang volcano on Tagulandang Island in Sitaro, North Sulawesi, on April 19, 2024. A remote Indonesian volcano sent a tower of ash spewing into the sky on April 19, after nearly half a dozen eruptions earlier this week forced thousands to evacuate when molten rocks rained down on their villages. (Photo by Ronny Adolof BUOL / AFP) (Photo by RONNY ADOLOF BUOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:47 PM – Saturday, April 20, 2024

More than 2,100 people have been evacuated after a volcano eruption in Indonesia.

On Friday, more than 2,100 residents of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi who were close to an erupting volcano were evacuated because of the risk of ash, falling rocks, hot volcanic clouds, and a potential tsunami.

Since Friday afternoon, at least three eruptions have been documented by Indonesia’s Volcanology Center, with the highest eruption column ever reaching 3,900 feet.

Volcanic ash erupted from Mount Ruang, less than 60 miles away from Manado City, forcing the temporary closure of an international airport.

According to a statement from Indonesia’s transportation ministry, satellite imagery from the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency showed the ash had spread to the west, north-west, north-east, and south-east, covering Manado and North Minahasa.

“We are still monitoring developments in the eruption of Mount Ruang and coordinating with relevant stakeholders… to anticipate the necessary actions to ensure flight safety, security, and comfort,” said Ambar Suryoko, head of the regional airport authority.

Over 11,000 homeowners in the impacted area received orders to vacate their houses. Authorities from the area searched the villages around the volcano together and transported the villagers by boat to safer places.

Concerns have been raised by officials that a portion of the volcano might fall into the ocean, as it did in 1871, and create a tsunami.

Gray volcanic ash covered homes, roads, and other structures, and the eruption’s debris shattered many roofs.

At least five significant eruptions occurred on Wednesday on Mount Ruang, prompting the volcanology center to declare its highest level of alert. It was mandated that people keep their distance from the 2,378-foot mountain at least 3.7 miles.

According to the agency’s observation on Friday, medium-to-thick white smoke was rising from the main crater.

If there was a collapse, Tagulandang Island, which is east of the volcano, might be in danger. Those ordered to leave included its residents. According to Indonesia’s disaster agency, residents would be moved by boat to Manado, which would take six hours.

