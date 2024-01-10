House Committees Vote To Advance Hunter Biden Contempt Proceedings

Hunter Biden (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:29 PM – Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Two Republican-led House committees have voted to advance a recommendation for Hunter Biden to be held in criminal contempt of Congress.

On Wednesday evening, the two house committees voted to approve a report recommending a contempt of Congress resolution against Hunter for his failure to comply with a subpoena.

The recommendation will now head to the House floor for a vote by the chamber. However, there has been no date set for the House vote at this time.

As the meeting’s vote was about to begin, Hunter made an appearance in the Oversight committee room.

From her committee seat, Representative Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) told the first son that he is “the epitome of White privilege.”

“Coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls,” Mace said.

Mace also referred to Hunter’s congressional appearance and abrupt departure as a “stunt” on social media.

“It’s no secret that Hunter Biden is using his privilege to evade any sense of accountability. He showed up in the People’s House as a PR stunt,” Mace wrote. “It’s horrendous that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are standing him as he spits in the face of the American people.”

Before departing the hearing room, Hunter and his attorneys had attended the meeting for only ten minutes.

The current investigation was prompted due to purported claims that President Joe Biden had been financially benefiting from his son’s foreign business dealings.

