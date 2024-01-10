Epstein Files: Final Docs Reveal New Details About Elite Sex Ring, Island Activities

(L) Bill Clinton (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) – (Center) Jeffrey Epstein (Photo by Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images) – (R) Prince Andrew of York (Photo by David Parker – WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:15 PM – Wednesday, January 10, 2024

The most recent batch of unsealed documents pertaining to the deceased pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein have been released. These are presumed to be the final set of unsealed documents.

Since last week, more than 215 documents have been unveiled to the public. Among the documents released on Tuesday were diverse depositions featuring discussions with key figures such as Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s accomplice, as well as with two of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre and Sarah Ransome.

In her deposition, Giuffre revealed that Epstein had previously paid her $15,000 to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew back in 2011. However, the Duke of York still denies ever having sexual relations with Giuffre.

Giuffre was reportedly directed to have sex with another “unnamed prince,” an “unnamed owner of a large hotel chain,” former Victoria’s Secret CEO Les Wexner, and with billionaire hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin. However, Wexner and Dubin adamantly deny the allegations and Dubin has described her remarks as “unsubstantiated statements.”

Giuffre also revealed that she had dinner with former President Bill Clinton on Epstein’s island multiple times. However, she maintains that she personally never saw him sexually involved with anyone. This is a crucial detail from Giuffre, since Clinton still denies ever stepping foot on the island. While she does not recall seeing Clinton have sex on Epstein’s island, named “Little Saint James,” Giuffre still asserted that Clinton was aware of Epstein’s abuse of minors.

Other guests that she revealed seeing on the island were former Vice President Al Gore and his wife, Tipper Gore. Like Clinton, Giuffre claims that she did not witness either of them partaking in any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing.

An unidentified victim had testified that she embarked on a trip to Thailand with Epstein and Clinton. However, she said that she “did not recall the purpose of the visit” and whether or not she spent the night in the Asian country. Reportedly, additional trips that the two powerful confidants took together were redacted from the unsealed documents.

The thousands of unredacted documents released over the span of a few days confirmed many theories regarding who Epstein was associated with and who joined him on his infamous island.

In 2019, Epstein was found dead in his prison cell while awaiting trial for pedophilic sex trafficking charges. The official cause of his death was ruled as a suicide by officials. However, questions regarding the investigation findings have been raised by several individuals, including by his own brother Mark Epstein.

