President’s Son Hunter Biden Mocks Democracy, Storms Out Of Oversight Hearing to Hold Him in Contempt of Congress

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, flanked by Kevin Morris, left, and Abbe Lowell, right, attend a House Oversight Committee meeting on January 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. The committee is meeting today as it considers citing him for Contempt of Congress. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

10:05 AM – Wednesday, January 10, 2023

In a circus appearance on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning, a smug, arrogant Hunter Biden spit in the face of democracy, abruptly walking out of a House Oversight Committee to hold him in contempt of Congress for defying a Congressional subpoena.

“Excuse me, Hunter,” said Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) as Hunter walked out with his attorneys. “Apparently you’re afraid of my words.”

“I think it’s clear and obvious for everyone watching this hearing today that Hunter Biden is terrified of strong conservative Republican women because he can’t even face my words as I was about to speak to him,” Greene continued. “What a coward.”

The House Oversight Committee’s meeting on Wednesday was considering a resolution that would arrange a vote by members of the House Oversight Committee on whether to hold him in contempt of Congress for defying a Congressional subpoena. The first son had previously refused to comply with a subpoena demanding he appear for a closed door deposition before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees.

“We planned to question Hunter Biden about this record of evidence during our deposition, but he blatantly defied two lawful subpoenas,” said Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.). “Hunter Biden’s willful refusal to comply with the Committees’ subpoenas is a criminal act. It constitutes contempt of Congress and warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution as prescribed by law.”

Despite not showing up to the closed door depositions, Hunter and his attorneys, Abbe Lowell and Kevin Morris, sat in the hearing room until Greene had the chance to speak.

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) blasted Hunter while he was in the room however, saying he was “the epitome of White privilege.”

“What are you afraid of,” Mace asked. “You have no balls.”

“I think that Hunter Biden should be arrested right here and right now,” Mace continued. “And go straight to jail.”

Mace called Hunter’s appearance and then abrupt departure a “stunt” on social media.

“It’s no secret that Hunter Biden is using his privilege to evade any sense of accountability. He showed up in the People’s House as a PR stunt,” Mace wrote on X. “It’s horrendous that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are standing him as he spits in the face of the American people.”

