Hillary Clinton Says Trump Is A ‘Danger To The Country And The World’ Day After Second Assassination Attempt 

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks on stage on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party’s nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:45 PM – Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Hillary Clinton asserted that former President Donald Trump is a “danger to our country and the world,” just one day after a 58-year-old man camped out for 12 hours and attempted to murder the GOP presidential candidate.

Advertisement

On Monday, Clinton spoke in an interview with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, where she made the remarks.

“The late great journalist Harry Evans one time said that journalists should try to achieve objectivity,” Clinton said.

“The object in this case is Donald Trump. His demagoguery. His danger to our country and the world,” she added, claiming that the mainstream press was “merciless” in going after President Biden, while “boosting” Trump at the same time.

Soon after, Donald Trump Jr. blasted Clinton’s remarks, maintaining that she is upping the chance of political violence against his father, who has already had to endure two murder attempts on his life.

“Hillary Clinton knows exactly what she’s doing here. Just a day after a Democrat donor and Kamala Harris supporter tried murdering my dad, she is purposely fanning the violent left-wing flames to put his life further in danger,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X.

On Sunday, police detained suspect Ryan Wesley Routh in Martin County, and they discovered an AK-style rifle with a scope, two backpacks, and a GoPro “which he was going to take pictures with” by the fence of Trump’s golf course.

The Secret Service said that luckily, Trump was “between 300 and 500 yards away from the suspect.”

“But with a rifle and a scope like that, that’s not a long distance,” officials said.

This is the second time in the approximate last two months that a gunman has gotten within Trump’s vicinity.

On July 13th, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing one and injuring two others, excluding the former president whose ear was also skimmed by a bullet.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!