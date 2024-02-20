Health Officials Examine Measles Outbreak Linked To Florida Elementary School

1972: In this handout from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a histopathology of measles pneumonia is seen in this microscope image from 1972. Measles outbreaks have been reported throughout the U.S., with the latest reported February 5, 2015 at a daycare in suburban Chicago where as many as five children under the age of one have been infected. (Photo by CDC via Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

2:57 PM – Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The Florida Department of Health is examining a measles outbreak that is purportedly linked to a South Florida elementary school.

On Sunday, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Broward County disclosed that it is now looking into four cases of measles confirmed at Manatee Bay Elementary School in Weston, Florida, which is 20 miles west of Fort Lauderdale.

The first measles case at the school was publicized on Thursday and three others were later reported on Saturday.

The first patient was a third-grade elementary school student with no record of travel, according to the Florida DOH. As of now, it remains unknown what grade the other impacted students are in, and officials did not include details regarding their age, sex, or ethnicity.

“The health, safety and welfare of our students and staff remain our utmost priority,” the Broward County Public School District said in a statement to a NewsNation affiliate. “The district continues to work closely with the Florida Department of Health-Broward following three additional confirmed measles cases at Manatee Bay Elementary School. The school’s principal is keeping families informed and following health department guidelines to safeguard our community.”

“The District is maintaining close coordination with the Health Department to address this ongoing situation,” John Sullivan, chief communications and legislative affairs officer for Broward County Public Schools, said in a statement. “Over the weekend, the District took further preventive measures by conducting a deep cleaning of the school premises and replacing its air filters.”

Additionally, Sullivan stated that the school’s principal is “actively communicating with families, ensuring they are kept up to date with the latest information.”

Measles is a virus that can cause symptoms such as high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes, seven to fourteen days after the virus is contracted. The typical onset of symptoms is followed by a rash three to five days later. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it frequently starts as flat red spots that spreads to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet.

In 2000, measles had been deemed eradicated in the United States, which means that it was “no longer present in the country.”

A number of pro-vaccine social media users online are now expressing outrage and blaming parents who have refused to vaccinate their children. However, other Americans have attributed blame to the recent influx of foreigners coming into the country to seek asylum, where many could have easily re-introduced the airborne viral infection into the general population.

It is currently unknown if these measles-stricken students received their vaccinations or not.

Nevertheless, “Florida law requires that all children receive vaccines protecting against diphtheria, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and other diseases for child care center or school attendance,” according to flshotsusers.com. Since the learning facility was a public elementary school, it is assumed that the children had received their shots.

The CDC currently advises a two-dose course of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is 93% effective after one dose and 97% effective after two doses. The CDC also claims that those who have received the entire course of MMR vaccinations are 98% protected and are extremely unlikely to get the illness, according to the Broward Health Department. In addition, the CDC states that a person can spread the disease for up to eight days: four days before the disease’s classic rash shows up and four days after. If an infected individual leaves the location, the virus can linger in the air for up to two hours.

Brownstein stated that it is “very likely” that the amount of measles cases could increase since the disease spreads quickly among individuals who are not immune.

“An outbreak like this is very concerning because measles is a highly infectious disease that can lead to serious health complications, especially in children and immunocompromised individuals,” Brownstein said. “It indicates potential gaps in herd immunity, which are vital to preventing the spread of such diseases.”

Before visiting their offices, anyone who suspects or sees measles symptoms should call their healthcare practitioner to receive instructions, according to the Broward Health Department.

There was only one case of measles in Broward County in 2019, according to the Florida DOH.

