Texas: 11-Year-Old Audrii Cunningham’s Body Found In Trinity River

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:23 PM – Tuesday, February 20, 2024

FOX 26 sources reported that 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who went missing on Thursday after she never made it on her school bus or to class, was discovered dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Her body was found by search crews in the Trinity River, close to Livingston, Texas. At 4 p.m., officials held a press conference where they alerted the public of her discovery.

On Thursday, February 15th, Audrii failed to board the school bus in her neighborhood in the Livingston region and never arrived at school. As a result, an Amber Alert was issued for her.

Officials say that the 11-year-old’s last known companion was Don Steven McDougal, a man who lived in a trailer right next to the family’s home. He occasionally helped her parents out by driving the young girl to school or to the bus stop.

McDougal was reportedly close friends with Audrii’s father. He has a lengthy criminal past and has been found guilty of several violent offenses, according to the investigation.

McDougal is now expected to receive capital murder charges for her death.

Authorities had lowered water levels in the Trinity river in order to more closely search for the 11-year-old victim. She was initially “not visible to the naked eye,” police said, until another search crew took a boat out on the water and later discovered her body.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

