2 Adults, 2 Juveniles Charged With Murder In Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting

People take cover during a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Several people were shot and two people were detained after a rally celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl victory. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:22 PM – Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Four men have been charged in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting.

Advertisement

According to prosecutors, Lyndell Mays of Raytown, Mo., and Dominic Miller of Kansas City will both face charges of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Information regarding the other two individuals has not yet been released, most likely because they are minors.

They are currently being held on $1 million bond after opening fire during the celebration parade, leaving one dead and 22 others hospitalized.

Additionally, photos of one of the charged individuals, Lyndell Mays, have now been released by law enforcement. No photo for Miller has been released yet.

(Photo via: Kansas City Missouri Police Department)

“The defendants attended a Super Bowl parade and rally on Feb. 14, 2024, and were armed with firearms,” the Jackson County prosecutor’s office said.

“A verbal altercation occurred and gunfire broke out with no regard for thousands of other individuals in the area.”

Meanwhile, the latest charges come after two teens were given gun charges and resisting arrest charges. The teens were initially charged as minors, however, officials say they could be upgraded to adults in the coming weeks.

The violent incident took place on Wednesday as thousands of fans gathered to celebrate the Chiefs Super Bowl victory in back-to-back seasons.

The shooting reportedly took place over a dispute between the suspects, according to police, but the reason for the shooting still remains under investigation.

The crowd began to disperse as gunfire began, but heroic bystanders nearby were able to tackle the suspects as they attempted to flee the scene. The gunmen were allegedly held down until authorities arrived to detain them.

A mother of two, 43-year-old Lisa Lopez Gavlan, was killed in the shooting, while 12 children were additionally injured in the crossfire.

All 12 children were released from the hospital in stable condition as of Saturday.

The victims ranged from eight to 47-years-old, with one being left in critical condition. Two were reportedly recovering over the weekend.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!