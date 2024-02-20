NYC: Armed Robbers Steal $51K In Gucci Items

The trio fled the scene of the crime in a black Honda CRV via the Lincoln tunnel toward New Jersey, law enforcement officials say. (NYPD)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

3:45 PM – Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Recent video footage shows three thieves who robbed a Gucci store in New York City at gunpoint, taking items worth around $51,000.

At around 12:00 p.m. on Monday, two men and one woman entered the Meatpacking District of the city’s Gucci Store, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). Surveillance footage captured the thieves taking products out of bags and unpacking suitcases before accelerating away in a black Honda CRV.

Following reports of the three robbers allegedly stealing over $51,000 worth of items at gunpoint from a Gucci store on West 14th Street near Ninth Avenue of New York City, police are searching for a black Honda CRV with New Jersey license plates.

The police published video footage of the incident inside the upscale store, in which one of the three suspects is seen waving a gun and telling everyone inside to get on the ground.

Two of the suspects had their faces covered by black masks, gloves, and sweatshirts on. The woman’s face was not hidden when she was filmed.

The three thieves can be seen departing with items totaling more than $51,000, including expensive baggage. Additionally, a number of accessory tables were cleared. According to authorities, the thieves demanded customers and store sales associates to lie down before stealing the products.

In broad daylight, the robbery gang was seen on camera emptying merchandise bags, rolling out luggage, loading the Honda, and driving off. The last time the trio was seen, they were driving.

They fled in a black Honda CRV and headed toward New Jersey through the Lincoln Tunnel.

Fortunately, during the incident, no employees or bystanders inside the Gucci store suffered any injuries.

Tourists in the region explained to a New York City radio station that they were shocked by the daytime offense.

“It’s very daring and middle of the day for somebody to rob a very high-end store at gunpoint and put all the poor people there at risk, terrible,” said Rosemary Welburn, a tourist from Australia.

Furthermore, Joe Salama, a resident of Brooklyn, informed the media that he had not taken the subway to get to the location in order to avoid being robbed.

“So we came in to spend the day, you know? The kids are off from school today, it’s a nice family day and that’s, like, the last thing I would expect,” he said. “We decided to drive and not take the subway because we felt like it wasn’t so safe. So I feel like things have deteriorated a little bit.”

According to police data, robberies in New York City have increased by more than 8% so far this year compared to 2023.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is requested to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

