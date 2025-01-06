Harris To Certify Trump’s Presidential Election Win

US Vice President Kamala Harris attends the Democratic National Committee’s Holiday Reception in Washington, DC, December 15, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

8:02 AM – Monday, January 6, 2025

Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the 2024 presidential election to President-elect Donald Trump, is set to oversee the certification of her defeat.

On Monday, Harris will become the third vice president in recent history to preside over their defeat in a White House election. The other two vice presidents she shares this in common with are Richard Nixon and Al Gore.

Harris released a video message where she talked about her constitutional duty as vice president to certify the results of the 2024 election. She referred to it as a “sacred obligation.”

On Monday at 1 PM ET, the Joint Session of Congress will convene in the Hall of the House of Representatives. The counting of the electoral ballots will then begin.

