Jaguars fire Doug Pederson, retain GM

By Reuters

January 6, 2025 – 6:08 AM PST

Advertisement

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson watches the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images/File Photo

Doug Pederson was fired after three seasons as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

General manager Trent Baalke was retained despite a 4-13 finish to the 2024 season, owner Shad Khad confirmed Monday in a team-issued statement.

“I strongly believe it is possible next season to restore the winning environment we had here not long ago,” Khan said. “I will collaborate with general manager Trent Baalke and others, within and close to our organization, to hire a leader who shares my ambition and is ready to seize the extraordinary opportunity we will offer in Jacksonville.”

Khan thanked Pederson and said he would “undoubtedly enjoy another chapter in his impressive NFL career.” A former backup quarterback in the NFL, Pederson guided the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title in his previous coaching stop.

Jacksonville was 22-29 overall in Pederson’s three seasons.

Pederson, 56, took the Jaguars to the playoffs in his first season and started 2023 with an 8-3 record before falling out of the playoff picture with a 1-5 finish. Jacksonville was 4-13 in 2024 which included an 0-4 start and a five-game losing streak at midseason. Two of the team’s four wins were against the Tennessee Titans (3-14).

“As much as Doug and I both wish his experience here in Jacksonville would have ended better, I have an obligation first and foremost to serve the best interests of our team and especially our fans, who faithfully support our team and are overdue to be rewarded. In that spirit, the time to summon new leadership is now.”

–Field Level Media

Advertisements below

Share this post!