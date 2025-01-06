Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation As Canadian Prime Minister

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves Parliament Hill after attending a cabinet meeting in Ottawa, Canada on December 20, 2024. (Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

Monday, January 6, 2025

UPDATE 8:11 AM: Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as the Prime Minister of Canada and as the head of the country’s Liberal Party on Monday during a press conference.

He will resign as the prime minister after a new leader is selected.

Additionally, Trudeau announced that Parliament will be suspended until March 24th. It had originally been set to resume on January 27th. This will allow for a new Liberal Party leader to be chosen.

The news was first reported by the Globe and Mail on Sunday night, citing three sources. The outlet stated that it was unclear when Trudeau would actually step down, but a resignation is expected to come before the national caucus meeting on Wednesday.

The latest report comes as Trudeau has faced numerous calls for his resignation as President-elect Donald Trump, and the threat of 25% tariffs on all products from north of the border, has continually increased.

Additionally, the prime minister saw his then-finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, quit in December over a conflict between the two regarding the future of Canada’s economy and how to handle the incoming Trump administration.

“For the past number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada,” Freeland, who was previously seen as a Trudeau loyalist, wrote. “Our country is facing a grave challenge,” the letter added. “That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war.”

According to the outlet, it is still up in the air if Trudeau would stay on as prime minister until the country selects a new leader or leave immediately.

The Liberal Party is widely expected to lose power to the Conservative Party led by Pierre Poilevre in an election that must be held by late October based on public polling.

Trudeau has consistently been in talks with Trump since the Republican won the presidential election. Trump has suggested that Canada should become the United States’ 51st state.

