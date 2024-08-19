Hamas And The Islamic Jihad Claim Responsibility For Sunday Suicide Bombing In Israel

Palestinian members of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, take part in a gathering (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:55 AM – Monday, August 19, 2024

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad have admitted being responsible for a suicide bombing in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday night.

The bombing took place roughly an hour after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived to “mediate a potential cease-fire agreement” between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group, citing that his visit, “may be the last opportunity.”

“This is a decisive moment, probably the best, maybe the last, opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a cease-fire and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security,” said Blinken.

Moments before the attack, security camera footage had recorded the suicide bomber with a backpack in southern Tel Aviv.

“Immediately following the incident, the Tel Aviv District Commander conducted a special situational assessment with all investigative and support units, directing an increase in alert levels and extensive searches throughout the greater Tel Aviv area,” stated Israeli law enforcement officials. “The Israel Police continues to operate with heightened security measures in crowded areas, in collaboration with special units and volunteers from the emergency response teams, to ensure the safety and security of the public. We urge citizens to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious person or object to the Israel Police by calling the 100 emergency hotline.”

Fortunately, the attack only yielded one injury to a man who was treated for shrapnel wounds. The suicide bomber himself was killed from the blast.

“It was a miracle that it did not explode in the nearest synagogue or in the shopping centre. It could have ended in dozens of deaths,” stated Ayalon District Police Commander Haim Bublil.

The two terrorist organizations who claimed responsibility have also threatened additional suicide bombings.

“Martyrdom operations within the occupied territories will return to the forefront as long as the massacres by the occupation, the displacement of civilians, and the assassination policy continue,” Hamas stated.

The terrorist attack is in part a response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh earlier this month, as well as Hamas’ ally, Hezbollah senior military commander Fuad Shukr.

It is also the latest bombing in the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel, which has begun spilling over into a broader regional war with Iran and its proxies.

