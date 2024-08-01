Hamas Leader Killed By Smuggled Bomb In Tehran, Previously Thought To Be Israeli Airstrike

People hold up the Palestinian flag and a portrait of assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh Hamas, during a rally at Tehran University (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:05 AM – Thursday, August 1, 2024

It has now been revealed that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a remotely detonated bomb, rather than an Israeli airstrike as previously reported by many news outlets.

Speculation is mounting in regards to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and Middle Eastern outlets intentionally pushing the false narrative of an Israeli airstrike being the demise of the leader in order to shift blame away from their security lapse, not detecting a bomb that was planted under their watch.

The building was not completely destroyed, and the compiled evidence now shows that the fatal explosion was from a bomb inside of a house rather than an airstrike.

Haniyeh was staying in an Iranian guest home on Wednesday when the explosion went off, which has now been confirmed by Middle Eastern officials. Haniyeh had arrived in the capital city of Tehran on Tuesday to attend Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s inauguration.

A bodyguard of his who was staying in the house alongside him has also been confirmed to be dead.

After an investigation, Middle Eastern officials claim that they were able to confirm that the bomb was planted in the guest home roughly two months before Haniyeh’s stay.

Meanwhile, A New York Times report on the matter details the account of five Middle Eastern officials explaining “Israeli intelligence officials briefed the United States and other Western governments on the details of the operation in the immediate aftermath.”

Several U.S. officials have also come to the conclusion that Israel was behind the bomb, according to the NYT.

Additionally, on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States was not informed of the assassination plot in advance.

Although the attack has been widely attributed to Mossad, Israel’s spy agency, there has been no official statement on the successful assassination, as the killing was on Iranian soil.

