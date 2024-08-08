Iranian Proxy Hezbollah Anticipated To Strike Israel, ‘Independent’ From Iranian Attack

Hezbollah supporters chats slogans against Israel while carrying the coffin of a Hezbollah militant killed by IDF (Photo by Manu Brabo/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:35 PM – Thursday, August 8, 2024

Israel braces as an attack from the terrorist organization Hezbollah is reportedly imminent, independent of its ally Tehran’s plans of a retaliatory strike.

Hezbollah’s senior military commander, Fuad Shukr, was recently killed by Israeli forces, prompting a swift response from the group in retaliation.

CNN insiders claim that Hezbollah is unlikely to wait for commands from its military ally in Iran before striking.

Due to the shared southern border with Israel, the Lebanese based terrorist group “could strike in a moment’s notice,” causing massive anxiety within Israeli communities.

Meanwhile, Iran is seemingly still working out a comprehensive plan on how to retaliate against the recent Israeli assassinations of its allies.

It is unclear if Iran and Hezbollah are in lockstep regarding a potential response.

A front page report in Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar newspaper suggested that the group was gearing up for an attack on Tel Aviv, which could result in a large number of civilian casualties.

The newspaper’s editor-in-chief, Ibrahim al-Amin, proposed that an attack resulting in Israeli civilian casualties would be justified since the Israeli airstrike that killed Shukr also resulted in civilian casualties on their side.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke on the potential attack from Hezbollah, issuing a stern warning that the group will pay a heavy price for any sort of escalatory attack against the Jewish State.

