Hackers Release Sensitive Documents from Leidos, The Pentagon’s IT Provider

This picture taken 26 December 2011 shows the Pentagon building in Washington, DC. (Photo by STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:25 PM – Tuesday, July 23, 2024

According to Bloomberg News, which cited an insider familiar with the situation, hackers released internal data on Tuesday that was stolen from Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS.N), one of the biggest suppliers of IT services to the U.S. government and specifically the Department of Defense.

Leidos was formed back in 2013 and later acquired Lockheed Martin Corp.’s information technology business.

Leidos is now investigating the breach and they say that the business only recently became aware of it. Spokespersons believe the documents were taken during a previously publicized “breach of a Diligent Corp. system it had utilized.”

The report also cited a June 2023 filing from the Virginia-based corporation, which serves the U.S. Department of Defense, the DHS, and other government agencies, stating that it used the Diligent system to house information acquired in internal investigations.

According to Leidos, they believe that the problem originates from a previous event that involved a third-party vendor, for which the required notifications were sent in 2023.

“This incident did not affect our network or any sensitive customer data,” the company claimed.

According to a Diligent representative, the problem appears to be connected to a 2022 event that involved Steele Compliance Solutions, one of the company’s subsidiaries.

In November 2022, the business informed the affected consumers and implemented corrective measures to contain the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

