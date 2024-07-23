Florida’s Population Surpasses 23 Million Residents

. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:04 PM – Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Florida’s population has now surpassed 23 million residents.

Advertisement

According to estimates released by the state Demographic Estimating Conference, as of April 1st of this year, Florida had 23,002,597 residents, up from 22,634,867 a year prior.

(Photo via: The Office Of Economic & Demographic Research)

Florida is the third most-populated state in the U.S. after California, which has 39.5 million residents, and Texas with 30.5 million.

Estimates show that Florida attracted roughly 359,000 new residents last year, and over the past ten years, the state has seen between 350,000 and 375,000 new residents moving in annually.

By the early 2030s, Florida’s growth rate will be under 1% after hitting an expected 1.6% this year as the final cohort of baby boomers entering retirement falls, according to the estimates.

Almost 10% of Florida’s residents are age 75 and older, second only to Puerto Rico among U.S. states and territories.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!