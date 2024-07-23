Jimmy Carter ‘Death Hoax’ Goes Viral, Even Tricking One Senator

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 26: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:43 PM – Tuesday, July 23, 2024

A fake letter that falsely claimed former President Jimmy Carter had died has gone viral on social media platforms, duping many, including Utah’s Republican senator, Mike Lee, as well as multiple news outlets.

Right-wing media personality Laura Loomer appears to have reposted the screenshot, leading a massive wave of circulation on X (Twitter).

After later realizing the post was fabricated, Loomer responded on the social media platform once more.

“It appears that the Letter saying Jimmy Carter has passed away is fabricated. Gross. Why would someone fabricate a letter saying a President died? I have deleted the letter and I’m keeping President Carter and his family in my prayers. People should not post death hoaxes,” she stated.

The Carter Center and former President Carter’s doctor have both confirmed that, although he is in poor health, he is still alive.

Carter has been receiving hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, since February 2023.

Reuters later reached out to the owner of the account who took credit for creating the letter, stating:

“I created it last night. The amount of misinformation which spread throughout the weekend surrounding the state of President Biden’s health was maddening…. I wanted to prove that many people on X often spread sensational news and headlines without actually fact checking or double checking the source content.”

Loomer has now been facing slight backlash after a slew of X users pointed out how “clearly fake” the letter seemed. Loomer has since deleted the post.

The fourth paragraph of the letter stated:

“At her passing last November, President Carter stated, ‘Rosalynn was a baddie. Jill, Melania, even throat goat Nancy Reagan had nothing on Rosalynn. She was the original Brat.”

The New York Post and Scripps News outlets also published articles on the fake letter before realizing their mistake.

