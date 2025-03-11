GOP Sen. Tom Cotton Denies Carlson’s Claim That He ‘Sabotaged’ Release Of JFK Files

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) speaks at a press conference on border security at the U.S. Capitol on December 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

1:45 PM – Tuesday, March 11, 2025

GOP Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton has denied recent claims from conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, who suggested that he worked to block the release of information pertaining to the assassination of former Democrat President John F. Kennedy.

Carlson’s comments came during a recent conversation with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo, where the topic of the Kennedy assassination files were brought up.

The now-viral clip began with Carlson asking Cuomo: “Why have these [files] been secret for so long?”

Cuomo responded, stating that he believes the reason that all the files had not been released is because “institutions protect themselves.”

“The idea of the deep state to me is… a convenience, more than it is a reality. It’s a boogeyman. Why don’t they put it out?” Cuomo remarked.

“There is clearly information in those files that are going to make the CIA look bad,” Cuomo continued.

Carlson then went on to explain how in January: “There was someone who was being discussed for a job in the intel world, and a member of the SSCI, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence… went to the people making the decision and said ‘you cannot hire this person because this person will be certain to push for the release of the JFK files.’”

“So this is in 2025, less than two months ago, and you have a sitting member of the United States Senate whose main goal is to keep those files secret, and then you have to ask yourself, what is that?” Cuomo: “And where’s your boy Kash Patel? I mean he went in there to supposedly bust all this up?” Carlson: “I can’t answer that.” Cuomo: “He put out this weird tweet.. that was very general… ‘things are gonna change and we’re gonna do all this..’ AFTER we learn that someone under his control now… Why wasn’t he there? Why didn’t he go there and say ‘hey give me the files?'” Carlson: “Weren’t you just saying the deep state isn’t real?” *laughs* Cuomo: “So why don’t you expose that person?” Referencing Carlson’s previous claim that someone on the intel committee had been attempting to hold back the files.

Carlson: “Tom Cotton of Arkansas did that,” he responded with a sigh.

Cotton’s (R-Ark.) office quickly responded to the accusation on Tuesday, completely denying the conservative pundit’s claim.

“This is completely made up, Senator Cotton does not oppose releasing the JFK files, and he doesn’t have any involvement in how the Executive Branch releases documents,” a Cotton spokesperson announced.

Cotton also released a statement on X, maintaining that Carlson’s claim is outright “false.”

“I have no problem releasing the ‘JFK files.’ Had @tuckercarlson asked me, I would’ve told him. He has texted me multiple times in recent weeks, so he knows how to reach me,” Cotton wrote. “I would’ve explained that I’ve never spoken to President Trump or his associates or administration officials about the files, never objected to the appointment of any person because of the files, and have complete faith that Tulsi Gabbard, John Ratcliffe, Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and other officials will release the files as appropriate in accordance with President Trump’s directive,” he added.

President Trump signed an executive order in January directing the release of redacted government files relating to the assassinations of Kennedy, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

Additionally, Carlson’s claim follows after Texas GOP Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) was caught on a hot mic late last month, seemingly threatening to “kill” Carlson.

Crenshaw was asked about Carlson, to which he responded by calling him “the worst person,” while adding: “We’ve talked a lot on Twitter. If I ever meet him, I’m going to f…ing kill him.”

The clip of Crenshaw seemingly threatening Carlson went viral, to which Carlson responded: “Why don’t you come sit for an interview and we’ll see how you do? I’ll send you my address.”

After major backlash from conservatives, Crenshaw spoke with FOX 26 political reporter Greg Groogan about the incident.

Crenshaw: “It’s a little shocking that two serious people like you and I, dealing with serious things and serious issues, have to address that, but I suppose we do. Look, I caught that video myself after I saw all the outrage online, and I have got say, that’s the lamest “death threat” that I’ve ever seen. I think it’s pretty clear that is a non-literal turn of phrase. I think anyone seriously watching and being honest with themselves knows that was hyperbole, said in private, and no, Tucker has nothing to worry about. I have absolutely no desire to harm him.

https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1894157372278628574

