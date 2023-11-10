GOP Presidential Debate Ratings Plummet Nearly 50%

OAN’s James Meyers
12:50 PM – Friday, November 10, 2023
The third GOP presidential debate’s viewership drastically went down compared to the first one that was held in September.
The two-hour debate, hosted in Miami, by NBC News had ratings showing that an average of 7.51 million people tuned in to watch the five Republican candidates debate various topics such as foreign policy and the economy.
However, the debate was still the most watched program Wednesday evening, which was higher than The Country Music Awards on ABC.
The drop in ratings comes after the first debate in Milwaukee pulled in 12.8 million viewers and the second debate took in 9.5 million viewers.
The participants in the third debate included Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R-N.J.), former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R-S.C.), entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.).
45th President Donald Trump currently leads the GOP field by an eye-opening 40 points, according to the latest polls.
The fourth Republican debate is scheduled for December 6th in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. It will be moderated by Megyn Kelly.
