GOP Presidential Debate Ratings Plummet Nearly 50%

Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) participate in the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Five presidential hopefuls squared off in the third Republican primary debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined again to participate. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

12:50 PM – Friday, November 10, 2023

The third GOP presidential debate’s viewership drastically went down compared to the first one that was held in September.

The two-hour debate, hosted in Miami, by NBC News had ratings showing that an average of 7.51 million people tuned in to watch the five Republican candidates debate various topics such as foreign policy and the economy.

However, the debate was still the most watched program Wednesday evening, which was higher than The Country Music Awards on ABC.

The drop in ratings comes after the first debate in Milwaukee pulled in 12.8 million viewers and the second debate took in 9.5 million viewers.

The participants in the third debate included Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R-N.J.), former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R-S.C.), entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

45th President Donald Trump currently leads the GOP field by an eye-opening 40 points, according to the latest polls.

The fourth Republican debate is scheduled for December 6th in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. It will be moderated by Megyn Kelly.

