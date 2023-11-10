A Company Making A Real Difference For Veterans

OAN’s Alicia Summers
1:30 PM – Friday, November 10, 2023
In a noteworthy move this Veterans Day, observed, Bubs Naturals is generously donating all proceeds today to the ‘Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation,’ supporting special ops veterans in transitioning to civilian careers. Glen Doherty, also known as ‘Bubs,’ was a Navy SEAL and CIA contractor. He tragically lost his life in the 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya. Many may recall his portrayal in the movie ’13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.’ A close friend of Glen’s and the founder of ‘Bubs Naturals,’ Sean Lake, established the company in 2017 to honor Glen’s youthful spirit and dedication to health. Sean joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss.