Girl Rescued From Hamas Emerges From Captivity With Her Dog

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:05 PM – Tuesday, November 28 2023

Ten hostages were released by Hamas on the first day of the planned two day extended ceasefire. One teenage girl who was released was seen emerging from the darkness with her pet Shih Tzu in hand.

On Tuesday evening, Mia Leimberg was seen holding her dog “Bella” while she was being transferred to the Red Cross.

The sight of the dog in her hands came as a shock to many, as it was initially believed that the animal had been slain in the October 7th terrorist attack.

17-year-old Leimberg was the only child released in this exchange by Hamas.

The other 10 hostages released included her mother Gabriela Leimberg, 59, Ditza Heiman, 84, Tamar (Tami) Metzger, 78, Ada Sagi, 75, Noralin Babadila Agojo, 60, Rimon Kirsht Buchshtav, 36, Ofelia Roitman, 77, and Meirav Tal, 54.

The Leimbergs had been staying with their family members in Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak when they were kidnapped.

Ada Sagi told reporters that she had been preparing for a vacation to London to celebrate her birthday when she was taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Ditza Heiman was taken by Hamas while she was staying in a small neighborhood about 1.5 miles from the Gaza border.

While she was being abducted, a family member had even called her cell phone. A man then reportedly picked it up and in Arabic said: “It’s Hamas. It’s Hamas.”

The grandmother of 20 was also seen in a wheelchair while she was being released.

Tamar Metzger was taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz alongside her husband Yoram. However, the woman’s husband is still residing in Gaza and remains captured.

Noralin Agojo was abducted by Hamas while she was at Kibbutz Nirim. She had been visiting a friend for the holidays at the time that she was taken.

Her husband was murdered by the terrorists.

Merav Tal and her husband Yaya Yaakovi were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Her husband is still in captivity as a hostage in Gaza. Their two children, Or Yaakov, 16, and Yagil Yaakov, 12, were among the hostages released on Monday.

Rimon Kirscht and her husband Yagev Buchshtab were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nirim. She was one of the three hostages filmed in a video by Hamas, while they chastised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Argentinian resident Ophelia Roitman was abducted by Hamas from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Nine children are still currently being held hostage in Gaza.

10-month-old Kfir Bibas and his brother Ariel Bibas, 4, were taken on October 7th.

However, according to the military, the kids were transferred at some point to another Palestinian terrorist group in Gaza, possibly the Islamic Jihad.

Other children who are missing are Gali Tarshansky, 13, Amit Shani, 16, Ofir Engel, 18, brothers Bilal Ziyadne, 18, and Aisha Ziyadne, 17, Liam Or, 18 and Itay Regev, 18.

Regev’s sister, Maya, was also kidnapped at the Supernova festival. However, she was released on November 25th as part of the truce deal.

In total, Hamas has released more than 80 hostages in the last five days. On Friday, four children were released. On Saturday, seven children were released. On Sunday and Monday, nine children were released.

