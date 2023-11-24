Names Of Released Hostages Revealed

Two placards picturing children held hostage by Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza are displayed on a window during a gathering outside the office of the NGO Save The Children International, in London, on November 17, 2023. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

10:18 AM – Friday, November 24 2023

The names of the 13 Israeli hostages that have been released from Hamas custody have been revealed.

The hostages that were brought home are Ruth Munder, 78, Keren Munder, 54, Ohad Munder, 9, Daniel Aloni, 45, Emilia Aloni, 5, Raz Katz, 4, Doron Katz, 34, Aviv Katz, 2, Adina Moshe, 72, Margalit Mozes, 78, Yaffa Adar, 85, Channa Perri, 79, and Hanna Katzir 77.

Daniel Aloni and her daughter Emilia Aloni were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz. They were at the kibbutz visiting Daniel’s sister to celebrate the holiday Simchat Torah.

Doron Katz-Asher and her two young daughters, Raz and Aviv, were taken hostage while they were also visiting Kibbutz Nir Oz. Katz-Asher’s mother, Efrat Katz, was murdered at the kibbutz.

Ruth Munder is the mother to Keren Munder. Keren and her son Ohad were visiting Ruth at Kibbutz Nir Oz when they were taken. Keren’s brother Roey was murdered.

Adina Moshe was taken from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Her husband, David Moshe, was killed.

Yaffa Adar was taken hostage from her home. Videos and pictures of her being kidnapped circulated the internet. One of her grandchildren, 38-year-old Tamir Adar, is still being held hostage by Hamas. She is the oldest Israeli hostage at 85-years-old.

Margalit Mozes was kidnapped from her house in Kibbutz Nir Oz. He ex-husband is still being held in Gaza.

Hanna Katzir is one of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz. She was one of the hostages taken from it on October 7th. Her son Elad, was also kidnapped. Her husband Rami was murdered while he was in the couple’s safe room. Katzir is disabled and requires medical attention.

A video that was released from the military wing of the Islamic Jihad showed Katzir addressing the Israeli government. The organization had claimed that she died due to “Israeli procrastination in the negotiations.”

All of the released hostages are now in Israel.

