First Hostages Released As Israel-Hamas Truce Begins

An International Red Cross vehicle reportedly carrying hostages released by Hamas crosses the Rafah border point in the Gaza Strip towards Egypt from where they would be flown to Israel to be reunited with their families, on November 24, 2023. After 48 days of gunfire and bombardment that claimed thousands of lives, a four-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war began on November 24 with 50 hostages set to be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

9:07 AM – Friday, November 24 2023

The first group of hostages have been released following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

On Friday, 24 hostages were freed from their detainment. That number includes 13 Israeli, 10 Thai and one Filipino citizen.

The names of all of the hostages were not released by the Israeli government. On video feeds, hostages Danielle Aloni and her daughter Emilia were identified.

The IDF has named to operation of receiving the hostages “Heaven’s Door.” Once the hostages are out of Hamas’s procession, Red Cross vehicles will take them to the Rafah Crossing. They will then be transferred and brought to an airbase in Southern Israel. There, the newly released hostages will receive quick physical and mental evaluations.

Once completed, they will be given phones so that they can call their families.

Each child hostage is assigned an IDF solider that will accompany them back to Israel. When the solider meets their child, they are told to uncover their faces and smile at them.

If the child asks them where their mother or father is, the solider has been assigned to say “I’m sorry sweetie, I don’t know, my job is to bring you to Israel to a safe place where people you know can answer all your questions.”

Many of the children who were taken do not have parents to return home to.

The release of 12 Thai citizens is due to a deal that was brokered by Iran. Qatar and the United States brokered the deal to release Israelis.

Hamas and Israel have agreed to a four-day ceasefire. During this time, the terrorist group will free 50 women and children that were taken on October 7th from their homes. In exchange, Israel will release 150 prisoners. Many of these prisoners are being held in Israel on attempted murder charges.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

