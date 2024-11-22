Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr Declares Candidacy For Governor In 2026

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr speaks at a campaign event for Republican Senate Candidate for Georgia, Hershel Walker on September 9, 2022 in Gwinnett, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:02 AM – Friday, November 22, 2024

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, has announced he is running in the race for governor in 2026, becoming the first member of either political party to announce his candidacy.

“Today, I filed paperwork to run for Governor in 2026. As a proven conservative, building on the legacy of Brian Kemp, Nathan Deal and Sonny Perdue, I’m running to create jobs for hardworking Georgians, keep our families and our neighborhoods safe, and vigorously defend our constitution and our freedoms,” he said in a post. “Together, we will fight to keep Georgia red.”

Since 2016, Carr has been attorney general of the Peach State, when he was appointed by then-Governor Nathan Deal. He won re-election in 2022 with 53% of the vote, and his term is set to expire in 2027.

Meanwhile, current Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) is term-limited and cannot run for a third term, with both parties looking to secure the state’s executive seat.

Experts believe that Carr will more likely face a MAGA challenger, which some state officials believe could result in a runoff.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is close to Trump, is expected to announce a bid as well, but not until next year.

Additionally, former Senator Kelly Loeffler could announce a bid for the governor position unless she secures a role in Trump’s administration. She is currently serving as co-chairwoman of his inaugural committee.

Carr has begun laying the foundation for his gubernatorial campaign last year, building relationships with donors and hoping to follow Kemp’s playbook by uniting MAGA Republicans and traditional conservatives.

“Elections are a game of addition. You’ve got to figure out a way to bring together issues and groups and coalitions,” Carr said during an event in Athens honoring Johnny Isakson.

