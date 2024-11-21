Venezuelan Illegal ‘Connected To Tren De Aragua’ Arrested After Robbing Alvin Bragg Prosecutor, Displaying Lewd Act

(L) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 30: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg stands with members of his staff. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) / (R) Mugshot of Brandon Simosa, 25. (Photo via: New York Police Department).

6:25 PM – Thursday, November 21, 2024

According to police sources who spoke to the press on Wednesday, a Venezuelan illegal immigrant connected to the violent gang Tren de Aragua was detained after robbing one of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prosecutors in her apartment building after she caught him sexually “relieving” himself.

Surfacing reports announced that 25-year-old Brandon Simosa, who is said to be connected to the ruthless Venezuelan gang, was apprehended on Tuesday night outside the Row NYC Hotel migrant shelter in Midtown Manhattan.

When the 38-year-old assistant district attorney came home to her 44th Street apartment at around two in the morning on Sunday, that’s when he robbed her. She reportedly caught him in the middle of the obscene sexual act in the corridor of the building.

Simosa, who is also known as Brandon Jesus Simoza Seijas, also allegedly stole the prosecutor’s phone when she dropped it, running off with it. Sources noted that the phone was later located near the migrant shelter.

Simosa, who now faces numerous charges, including grand larceny, sexually motivated robbery, and illegal possession of stolen property, was seen smiling as police dragged him away in handcuffs before his scheduled arraignment on Wednesday.

Specifically when and where Simosa had been residing in New York was not included in the officer’s information. According to insiders, one of his residences was once on the list of the city’s taxpayer-funded Queens migrant shelters, according to the New York Post.

Federal law enforcement officials told the press that Simosa illegally entered the United States in October last year at Eagle Pass, Texas.

Federal authorities also say that he was initially detained by U.S. border patrol officials, but was later released with a notice to appear before an immigration judge in New York City. However, a court ultimately threw out his removal procedures case in February for “unknown” reasons, according to the sources. Simosa was no longer being aggressively sought for deportation as a result of the ruling, which left him with no pending immigration applications.

Although local officials wouldn’t have notified U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of the arrests due to the city’s “sanctuary” status, Simosa amassed a substantial criminal record during his short time in the Big Apple, including six busts in the last ten months alone, according to police.

Police sources also noted that Simosa was arrested just last week and charged with grand larceny in connection with a theft that occurred at a CVS store in Times Square on April 23rd. He was released soon after.

According to authorities, he was also detained for a series of other robberies, violent assaults, and transit evasions that occurred in Queens and Manhattan between January and August.

His arrests for the Times Square CVS incident on November 11th, grand larceny inside Macy’s at the Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst on August 5th, and robbery at a Flushing supermarket on June 13th are among the at least three cases he still has pending, the police sources added.

