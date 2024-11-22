Nick Chubb runs for 2 TDs to help Browns rally past Steelers

November 21, 2024 – 10:17 PM PST

Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 2-yard score with 57 seconds remaining, to give the host Cleveland Browns a 24-19 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

With players from both sides struggling to find their footing because of heavy snowfall that led to slick, wet conditions, Pittsburgh (8-3) went up 19-18 when Russell Wilson found Calvin Austin III for a 23-yard touchdown with 6:15 to go. The Steelers went for two but came up empty.

However, Pittsburgh stayed in control, as Donte Jackson picked off a pass from Cleveland quarterback Jameis Winston just moments later. Wilson and the Steelers went three-and-out, though, leading to the Browns’ game-winning points.

A Hail Mary into the end zone from Wilson fell incomplete on the final play of the contest.

Winston completed 18 of 27 passes for 219 yards and the interception. He also scrambled for a 2-yard score and completed a two-point conversion pass with 12:16 left in the fourth quarter to give Cleveland (3-8) an 18-6 lead. Chubb collected 59 yards on 20 touches.

Jerry Jeudy had six catches for 85 yards for the Browns.

After Winston’s rushing TD, the Steelers needed just 4:19 to move 69 yards, pulling within 18-13 when Jaylen Warren rushed into the end zone from 3 yards with 7:57 to go.

Two plays later, Winston was sacked from behind, with the ball coming free and Pittsburgh recovering it. The Steelers made the most of the turnover thanks to Wilson’s connection with Austin.

Wilson finished with 270 yards and the touchdown on 21-for-28 passing. Warren rushed for 45 yards on 11 carries.

Cleveland dominated the final 10-plus minutes of the first half to take a 10-3 lead into the break.

After falling behind 3-0, the Browns put together a methodical 12-play, 80-yard march that Chubb polished off with a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

Defensive end Myles Garrett got to Wilson for a strip-sack on Pittsburgh’s ensuing possession, setting up Cleveland at the Steelers’ 31. Six plays later, Dustin Hopkins booted a 34-yard field goal with 40 seconds remaining in the half.

Chris Boswell missed a 58-yard field-goal attempt at the end of Pittsburgh’s first drive of the game, but he redeemed himself by making a 48-yarder to open the scoring with 10:53 left in the second quarter.

